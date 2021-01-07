Indian Tricolour spotted during US Capitol clashes, video goes viral

Four people were killed in the violence, and the police arrested many. (Source: Reuters)

During the unprecedented mob attack on the US Capitol Hill on January 7, the Indian Flag was spotted in a video, amidst a sea of pro-Trump supporter flags. That video soon went viral on the internet and has evoked strong reactions from many.

BJP Parliamentarian Varun Gandhi tweeted saying that the Indian flag should not be there and this is one fight India's shouldn't be a part of.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to Twitter expressing her discontent with the Indian flag being projected in an act of violence.

Early January 7 morning, thousands of supporters of the US President Donald Trump gathered in front of the Capitol Hill building in Washington DC. The situation soon went out of control as the protestors forcefully entered the building, broke windows, and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol.