In Pics | Eid 2020 celebrations amid coronavirus lockdown

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr amid coronavirus lockdowns. Here are some pictures. Adit Minocha 1/12 Kids of a Muslim family pray at a rooftop of their residence during the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Colombo, Sri Lanka to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Dewatagaha mosque during the curfew amid coronavirus disease. [Image: REUTERS] 2/12 Muslim family at their home eating food to mark the end of the month of Ramadan in Surbiton, London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. [Image: REUTERS] 3/12 A family sits in a garden with family members in Surbiton, London to mark the end of the month of Ramadan.[Image: REUTERS] 4/12 A family in their garden offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at home to mark the end of the month of Ramadan in Surbiton, London. [Image: REUTERS] 5/12 Staff at Suleymaniye Mosque perform a morning prayer behind closed doors during the first day of Eid and the second day of a four-day curfew, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey [Image: REUTERS] 6/12 Shopping on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in Hyderabad, India. [Image: AP] 7/12 A Kashmiri girl watches from inside her house as men offer Eid prayers in the premises of a residential building in Srinagar. [Image: AP] 8/12 A family offers Eid al-Fitr prayers at home to mark the end of the month of Ramadan in London. [Image: AP] 9/12 Muslims wait to attend Eid-al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dakar [Image: REUTERS] 10/12 Kashmiri Muslims offer Eid prayers in the premises of a residential building in Srinagar, India. [Image: AP] 11/12 A Delhi police volunteer stands guard as Indian Muslims shop on the eve of Eid al-Fitr at the old quarters of New Delhi. [Image: AP] 12/12 Muslims attend Eid-al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dakar, Senegal. [Image: REUTERS] First Published on May 25, 2020 10:45 am