you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Eid 2020 celebrations amid coronavirus lockdown

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr amid coronavirus lockdowns. Here are some pictures.

Adit Minocha
Kids of a Muslim family pray at a rooftop of their residence during the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Colombo, Sri Lanka to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Dewatagaha mosque during the curfew amid coronavirus disease. [Image: REUTERS]

Muslim family at their home eating food to mark the end of the month of Ramadan in Surbiton, London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. [Image: REUTERS]

A family sits in a garden with family members in Surbiton, London to mark the end of the month of Ramadan.[Image: REUTERS]

A family in their garden offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at home to mark the end of the month of Ramadan in Surbiton, London. [Image: REUTERS]

Staff at Suleymaniye Mosque perform a morning prayer behind closed doors during the first day of Eid and the second day of a four-day curfew, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey [Image: REUTERS]

Shopping on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in Hyderabad, India. [Image: AP]

A Kashmiri girl watches from inside her house as men offer Eid prayers in the premises of a residential building in Srinagar. [Image: AP]

A family offers Eid al-Fitr prayers at home to mark the end of the month of Ramadan in London. [Image: AP]

Muslims wait to attend Eid-al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dakar [Image: REUTERS]

Kashmiri Muslims offer Eid prayers in the premises of a residential building in Srinagar, India. [Image: AP]

A Delhi police volunteer stands guard as Indian Muslims shop on the eve of Eid al-Fitr at the old quarters of New Delhi. [Image: AP]

Muslims attend Eid-al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dakar, Senegal. [Image: REUTERS]

First Published on May 25, 2020 10:45 am

tags #Coroanvirus #Eid #Slideshow

