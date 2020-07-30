App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Huawei overtakes Samsung as top handset maker thanks to robust China sales

The Chinese company has felt the heat of US sanctions that have disrupted its business overseas, but the latest numbers show its rising dominance in its home market.

Reuters

China's Huawei Technologies snatched the title of biggest smartphone seller from Samsung Electronics in the second quarter, underscoring the resilience of the China market even as global demand for phones plunged amid the pandemic.

Huawei shipped 55.8 million devices in the April-June period, trumping Samsung's 53.7 million, according to data from research firm Canalys.

The Chinese company has felt the heat of US sanctions that have disrupted its business overseas, but the latest numbers show its rising dominance in its home market.

Close

Huawei now sells nearly two-thirds of its handsets in China, which took an early hit from the coronavirus pandemic but has since reclaimed ground as new cases have dwindled. Smartphone makers dominant in other countries are still struggling as new virus cases continue to rise.

related news

Huawei's sales fell 5 percent from the same quarter a year earlier, while South Korea's Samsung posted a 30 percent drop due to weak demand in key markets including Brazil, the United States and Europe.

"Our business has demonstrated exceptional resilience in these difficult times," a Huawei spokesman said.

Domestic sales rose 8 percent, but Huawei's overseas shipments fell 27 percent in the quarter.

The company's stint as top seller may prove short-lived once other markets recover, a senior Huawei employee with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Samsung said on Thursday it expects smartphone demand to pick up in the second half of the year.

The United States has effectively blocked Huawei from using Google's services, damaging the attractiveness of the Chinese company's phones abroad, and limited its access to chips crucial for 5G networking.

S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Wednesday the latest restrictions on Huawei could wipe out $25 billion in revenue from several Asia-based firms. Huawei has yet to publicly address the impact these curbs will have on its operations.

It remains unclear how much of Huawei's second-quarter sales were driven by its 5G smartphones and high-end models that are most vulnerable to the restrictions, said Nicole Peng, vice president of Mobility at Canalys.
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Buisness #China #coronavirus #Huawei #Samsung #smartphones #Technology #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.