Hello! This is... | Is the future of collaboration digital?

The coronavirus outbreak has put the spotlight on optimum utilisation of technological tools.
Has COVID-19 pressed the permanent reset button on the way we communicate, create and collaborate?
Are virtual events becoming the new networking platforms and virtual concerts the new entertainment vistas?
Listen in to Daisy Chittilapilly, Managing Director - Digital Transformation Office at Cisco India & SAARC, discuss these and more with Network18's Kartik Malhotra.
First Published on Apr 20, 2020 07:38 pm