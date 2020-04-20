App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello! This is... | Is the future of collaboration digital?

The coronavirus outbreak has put the spotlight on optimum utilisation of technological tools.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Has COVID-19 pressed the permanent reset button on the way we communicate, create and collaborate?

Are virtual events becoming the new networking platforms and virtual concerts the new entertainment vistas?

Listen in to Daisy Chittilapilly, Managing Director - Digital Transformation Office at Cisco India & SAARC, discuss these and more with Network18's Kartik Malhotra.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 07:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #Digital transformation #lockdown #videos

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

