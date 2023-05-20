G7 Summit: PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelensky, whose time may be running out

Modi and Zelensky have spoken on the phone a number of times since the war began, but not met personally before.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima on Saturday, amid the decision of the US and its allies to supply more effective weapons for Ukraine to counter Russia’s rising offensive against it.

The Indian Prime Minister pointed out that the war in Ukraine was a big issue for the world.

“But I don’t consider it to be just an issue of economy or politics. For me, it's an issue of humanity,” he added.

His reference was to the poor, not only in Ukraine but also beyond the war zone, who have been suffering due to the disruption in the supply of food, energy, fertilisers, and other essentials. India has been highlighting their plight at every available opportunity and forum.

Zelensky, on his part, asked Modi to join in his peace efforts to bring the conflict to an early end.

The Indian National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, was also present at the meeting.

Modi said he supported all peace efforts that will end the conflict and people’s suffering.

Just before Zelensky’s arrival in Japan, US officials said America has decided to train Ukrainian soldiers to fly its F-16 fighter aircraft.

Zelensky has come to Hiroshima, where the Group of Seven summit is being held, to address the gathering of the world’s most powerful economies and ask them for help with money and weapons to stem the Russian aggression.

India has consistently called for peace since the conflict began, and stressed on settling all outstanding issues between the two sides through peaceful negotiations.

India has also expressed its support for a country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Though Delhi has refrained from condemning Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, Modi told the Russian President Vladimir Putin that this was “not the era of war” when they met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan last year.

Zelensky claimed his visit to the historic city — the site of the first atom bomb attack — was to search for peace in the devastating war with Russia. However, his efforts over the past weeks indicate his desperate search for more sophisticated weapons from the US and the western countries.

Despite Kyiv’s claims of shooting down several Russian missiles, Zelensky realises that he will soon have to show tangible gains by reclaiming Ukrainian territory from Russian control.

Otherwise, his western backers who have agreed to supply him with more sophisticated weapons for now, may start changing their view about the war if Ukraine continues to lose territory.

They may develop war-fatigue and ask Zelensky to go for a negotiated settlement with Russia and end the conflict.

Since the beginning of this month, the Ukrainian President has travelled to the UK, Germany, France, Italy and even the Vatican to shore up political and military support for a spring offensive that could turn the tide in Ukraine’s favour. European leaders have promised Zelensky missiles, tanks, anti-aircraft systems, and drones.

Since the war began, different countries in the West have supported Ukraine with weapons ranging from German Leopard tanks to US patriot missile systems and Storm Shadow cruise missiles from Britain.

But so far, Zelensky’s attempt to form a “fighter jet coalition” has not been successful. Though the US has agreed to train Ukrainian soldiers to fly F-16 fighter jets, Joe Biden has not yet committed to supply Kyiv with them.

The US and NATO believe that supply of such advanced fighter jets to Ukraine could provoke Russia to seriously consider the nuclear option.

In the Vatican, Zelensky met with an equivocal response from Pope Francis, who stressed on the need for “gestures of humanity” towards the most vulnerable and innocent victims of the conflict.

The Pope has prayed for the “martyred” Ukrainian people, but has also lamented the Russian mothers who lost their sons.

Experts say that the Pope’s response was an indication why despite Zelensky’s hectic diplomatic efforts to mount international pressure on Russia, barring the US and the European countries, others have remained neutral to the conflict.