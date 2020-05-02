Elon Musk’s twitter rant results in $14 billion loss in value for Tesla

In a series of tweets, Elon Musk said some things that may not have gone down well with investors resulting in a loss of $14 in value for Tesla.



Tesla stock price is too high imo

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

“Tesla stock price too high, imo” Musk tweeted adding that he wanted to sell all his possessions including his house.

Musk’s rants on twitter are fairly well-known and for investors it has always been a ‘headache’ said Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives when speaking with Reuters. "We view these Musk comments as tongue-in-cheek and it's Elon being Elon. It's certainly a headache for investors for him to venture into this area as his tweeting remains a hot button issue and [Wall] Street clearly is frustrated,"

Trying to get some clarification from the Tesla founder, the Wall Street Journal asked if the tweet was a joke, to which Mush replied, “No.”

The electric carmaker’s share price, this year, was closing in on the $100 billion mark. This would result in a huge bonus payment to the entrepreneur.



I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020





Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Musk also said that there was one condition to a sale. The house formerly owned by actor and producer, Gene Wilder was also going up for sale, but cannot be torn down.