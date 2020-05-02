App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk’s twitter rant results in $14 billion loss in value for Tesla

“Tesla stock price too high, imo” he tweeted adding that Musk wanted to sell all his possessions including his house.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a series of tweets, Elon Musk said some things that may not have gone down well with investors resulting in a loss of $14 in value for Tesla.

“Tesla stock price too high, imo” Musk tweeted adding that he wanted to sell all his possessions including his house.

Musk’s rants on twitter are fairly well-known and for investors it has always been a ‘headache’ said Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives when speaking with Reuters. "We view these Musk comments as tongue-in-cheek and it's Elon being Elon. It's certainly a headache for investors for him to venture into this area as his tweeting remains a hot button issue and [Wall] Street clearly is frustrated,"

Close

Trying to get some clarification from the Tesla founder, the Wall Street Journal asked if the tweet was a joke, to which Mush replied, “No.”

related news

The electric carmaker’s share price, this year, was closing in on the $100 billion mark. This would result in a huge bonus payment to the entrepreneur.

Musk also said that there was one condition to a sale. The house formerly owned by actor and producer, Gene Wilder was also going up for sale, but cannot be torn down.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 2, 2020 10:58 am

tags #Auto #Business #Elon Musk #Technology #Tesla

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Beating the heat: Here’s how 1,500 Voltas specialists, kept ACs across India working, despite the lockdown

Beating the heat: Here’s how 1,500 Voltas specialists, kept ACs across India working, despite the lockdown

Amid attack from Donald Trump, WHO praises China for handling coronavirus pandemic

Amid attack from Donald Trump, WHO praises China for handling coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | All Maha citizens will get free health cover: Health Minister

Coronavirus pandemic | All Maha citizens will get free health cover: Health Minister

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.