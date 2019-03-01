App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk makes yet another forecast for Tesla's 2019 production

On February 19, the CEO tweeted projections for 2019 Tesla manufacturing numbers at around 5,00,000 and hours later revised the estimate to 400,000.

Tesla chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk has made yet another forecast for the company's 2019 production.

Tesla will produce between 420,000 and 600,000 cars in 2019, Musk said on a call with reporters to discuss the arrival of Tesla's new $35,000 version of the Model 3 sedan, according to a report in Bloomberg.

Musk's latest forecast comes just days after US stock regulators accused him of violating a court-endorsed deal between the electric automaker and the regulatory agency regarding reviewing his tweets prior to being published.

On February 19, the CEO tweeted projections for 2019 Tesla manufacturing numbers at around 5,00,000 and hours later revised the estimate to 400,000.

