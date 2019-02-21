App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk tweets, then revises Tesla's production forecast

Musk's tweets have a history of moving the stock as much as 10 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Elon Musk's tweet on February 20 once again drew attention as the Tesla CEO first tweeted projections for full-year Tesla manufacturing numbers at around 5,00,000 in 2019.

Hours later in another tweet, Musk, however, clarified that he "meant to say" the company's annualised production rate at the end of 2019 could be around 500,000 vehicles — or a production rate of 10,000 cars per week. Total deliveries for the year are still estimated at 400,000, Musk said.

In contrast to Musk's projection of Tesla's production at 500,000 for 2019, the company's production in 2018 stood at 254,530. In Q4 2018, Tesla produced 86,555 vehicles this past quarter, exceeding its previous record by 8 percent from last quarter.

Tesla

Earlier, Musk has come under the scanner of US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for his tweet about taking the company private.

In some cases, Musk's tweets have have a history of  moving the stock as much as 10 percent.

As part of the company's settlement with the SEC in September, Tesla was supposed to create a system for monitoring Musk's statements to the public about the company, whether on Twitter, blog posts or any other medium.

In December, however, Musk told CBS' "60 Minutes" that no one was reading his tweets before he published them.

"It comes back to, the company is still running like a start-up," Loup Ventures founder Gene Munster told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on February 20. "This is a $50-60 billion market cap company. This should not be run like a start-up."
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #Business #Elon Musk #Tesla #World News

