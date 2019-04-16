Editor's Take | US to WTO: India no longer a ‘developing nation’

The US wants the WTO to review the "developing country" tag for India and China.
India and other countries have responded through a letter to the WTO, by rejecting the review, saying that there are many factors like per capita income, human development indices and agriculture that need to be considered.
Watch Stanford Masters in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out more about this.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 05:19 pm