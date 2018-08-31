App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EA to donate $1 million to victims of Jacksonville shootings

The video game company will also set up a fund for outside donations and host a Jacksonville Tribute Livestream with members from the community on September 6

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the aftermath of the Jacksonville shooting, video game company, Electronic Arts (EA) has pledged USD 1 million for the victims of the fatal incident that took place during the eSports tournament.

According to a press release, the video game company will also set up a fund for outside donations and host a Jacksonville Tribute Livestream with members from the community on September 6.

“We’ve heard from so many of you that you would like to support the victims, and to show that this horrific event will not define us, but only serve to make our community stronger. We’re already working with many of you to help make this happen through the live stream,” Electronic Arts said in the release.

“The events last weekend in Jacksonville will impact the gaming community forever,” Electronic Arts said in the release.

related news

“We can’t begin to understand the pain so many are going through, nor do we pretend to have all the answers that will help us through the healing process.”

Earlier this week, on August 26, an armed man killed two and injured 11 others at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, before committing suicide.

Among those killed were renowned Madden competitors Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson. Following the gory incident, EA cancelled the remaining Madden Classic qualifier events to reexamine its safety protocols.

“The events last weekend in Jacksonville will impact the gaming community forever,”

“We can’t begin to understand the pain so many are going through, nor do we pretend to have all the answers that will help us through the healing process,” said EA.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 12:07 pm

tags #EA #Trending News #world

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.