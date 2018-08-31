EA to donate $1 million to victims of Jacksonville shootings

In the aftermath of the Jacksonville shooting, video game company, Electronic Arts (EA) has pledged USD 1 million for the victims of the fatal incident that took place during the eSports tournament.

According to a press release, the video game company will also set up a fund for outside donations and host a Jacksonville Tribute Livestream with members from the community on September 6.

“We’ve heard from so many of you that you would like to support the victims, and to show that this horrific event will not define us, but only serve to make our community stronger. We’re already working with many of you to help make this happen through the live stream,” Electronic Arts said in the release.

“The events last weekend in Jacksonville will impact the gaming community forever,” Electronic Arts said in the release.

“We can’t begin to understand the pain so many are going through, nor do we pretend to have all the answers that will help us through the healing process.”

Earlier this week, on August 26, an armed man killed two and injured 11 others at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, before committing suicide.

Among those killed were renowned Madden competitors Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson. Following the gory incident, EA cancelled the remaining Madden Classic qualifier events to reexamine its safety protocols.

