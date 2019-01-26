App
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 08:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump strikes deal to end government shutdown

The president, however, implied about declaring a national emergency if the Congress did not approve a funding for the wall by February 15. "If we don't get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15 again or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency."

US President Donald Trump has announced a deal with the Democrats to temporarily open the government for three weeks till mid-February, ending the longest-ever partial shutdown and enabling over 800,000 federal workers to resume their job.

"I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and re-open the federal government," Trump said at the White House on Friday. "After 36 days of spirited debate and dialogue, I've seen and heard from enough Democrats and Republicans that they're willing to put partisanship aside, I think, and put the security of the American people first."

The president, however, implied about declaring a national emergency if the Congress did not approve a funding for the wall by February 15. "If we don't get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15 again or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency."

Minutes after the announcement, Republicans and the Democrats came together on the Senate floor to support a three-week continuing resolution to reopen the government, while they negotiate a bipartisan border security deal. Both the House and the Senate are expected to pass the resolution shortly for Trump to sign into law on Friday.

Trump assured the federal workers that they would be receiving their pay checks as soon as possible. "In a short while, I will sign a bill to open our government for three weeks until February 15th. I will make sure that all employees receive their back pay very quickly," Trump said in his address to the nation on Friday afternoon.

No sooner had Trump announced to have reached the deal, the White House hoped that Congress finds a solution in the next three weeks, or else the president will continue to keep all options on the table.

"I'm glad the president announced a deal with House leaders.... So, with cooperation, we can pass legislation opening the government... today," Senator Mitch McConnell said.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 08:10 am

