COVID-19 vaccine update | Hungary to ramp up vaccinations to fight third cornavirus wave: PM Viktor Orban

Representative Image

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that the country's health care system will withstand pressure from a rising third COVID-19 wave and ramp up inoculations with new vaccine shipments.

Several central European countries have struggled to maintain health care services as the pandemic spreads rapidly, with Slovakia asking for help from EU partners.

Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine: PM Mikhail Mishustin

As large Chinese and Russian vaccine shipments join Western drugs to help the vaccination effort, Budapest expects to inoculate 1.2 million of its 10 million citizens by early March and 2.5 million by early April, Orban told public radio.

"We are in a moment of danger," Orban said. With vaccinations and infections "racing along", he urged citizens to register for vaccinations.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Then, if we can fight off the third wave, we can reopen the country," he said.

Hungary has launched a nationwide survey to see if people feel safe resuming social interactions for those who have been inoculated, or prefer to wait until the pandemic is over before curbs are eased.

Hungary will launch a vaccine passport in coming weeks, the government has said, although details are sketchy.

Hungary was the first EU member to secure vaccines from non-Western sources, with the first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V drug arriving this month and half a million doses of a Chinese vaccine following it on Tuesday.