you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2019 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chinese tech giant Huawei wants to be 'transparent': Top executive

Scanlan spoke amid US sanctions that threaten to disrupt the company's smartphone and network equipment businesses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei said on October 18 that the company is prepared to be "open and transparent" as it seeks to persuade the US government that national security concerns about its technology are unfounded. "Huawai is an open and transparent company," Paul Scanlan, chief technology officer of Huawei's carrier network business unit, said in an interview with The Associated Press.

He said Huawei is eager to "demystify" itself to skeptical US authorities and is prepared to invite American officials to review product themselves to address any concerns.

The company has done the same for the United Kingdom, where new software is inspected at a facility and reports are prepared for the government and telecommunications operators, he said.

"If this is what is required, give us examples of what you think would be the rule book, and we'll play by the rule book," Scanlan said of the US.

"But today the challenge is, what's the rule book?" The Justice and Commerce departments did not immediately return emails seeking comment on Scanlan's remarks.

The Trump administration has accused Huawei of being a security risk, imposing curbs in May on the company's access to US technology and components, including Google's music, maps and other smartphone services.

Washington has delayed enforcement and suggested it might allow sales of some US technology.

Huawei has denied accusations that it facilitates Chinese spying or installs "backdoors" in its equipment for eavesdropping. Scanlan called those concerns "scaremongering."

The interview took place two days after Huawei Technologies Lt. reported a double-digit gain in sales.

Scanlan suggested that the scrutiny of the company over the last year may have had an unintended benefit of giving Huawei extra name recognition.

First Published on Oct 19, 2019 08:15 am

tags #Technology #world

