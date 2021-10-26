MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsWorld

China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19

“All types of residential communities are to implement closed management,” said the local government in a statement, as China reported 29 new domestic infections.

AFP
October 26, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST

China placed Lanzhou, a northwestern city of four million, under lockdown Tuesday in a bid to stamp out a domestic coronavirus spike, with residents told not to leave home except in emergencies.


“All types of residential communities are to implement closed management,” said the local government in a statement, as China reported 29 new domestic infections.

More to follow

first published: Oct 26, 2021 12:49 pm

