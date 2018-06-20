App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 08:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ancient sea creature named after Barack Obama

Obama has great passion for science, hence the fossil has been named 'Obamus Coronatus'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

'Obamus Coronatus' is the scientific name given to a newly discovered creature, found in a remarkably well-preserved fossil bed in a southern Australia mountain range.

Former President Barack Obama has a strong liking for science and hence this honour to the mortal where "Coronatus" means "crowned." According to scientists from the University of California-Riverside, the creature spent its entire life embedded on the ocean floor, likely never moving. This tiny, disc-shaped animal is about a 1/2 inch long and has raised spiral grooves on its surface.

In addition to the above, another second small animal, an egg-shaped critter was also discovered. It just looked like a raisin. He was named after Sir David Attenborough, the English naturalist and broadcaster who was known for his science advocacy and support of palaeontology. It was given the name Attenborites Janeae, where Janeae is a nod to Jane Fargher, a co-owner of the property where the fossils were discovered.

The two genera identified are among the most primitive creatures to exist on Earth. Palaeontologist Mary Droser, the lead scientist behind these two new inventions said that “I’ve never seen such a beautifully preserved bed with so many high quality and rare specimens, including Obamus and Attenborites in the past 30 years from time I have been working in this region.”

related news

Droser further added, “We have been seeing evidence for these animals for quite a long time, but it took us a while to verify that they not part of another animal but are animals within their own rights.”

The study appears in the Australian Journal of Earth Sciences. Other authors include Pete Dzaugis and Scott Evans, both from the University of California, Riverside.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 07:56 pm

tags #Barack Obama #David Attenborough #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.