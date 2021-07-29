Alaska hit by 8.2 magnitude earthquake, tsunami alert issued for Hawaii

File image of a US survey flight along the western coast of Alaska in November 2011 (Reuters/Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Lally/US Coast Guard/Handout)

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii on July 28 evening following a large earthquake off the Alaska peninsula of the United States.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center listed the magnitude as 8.1 and said “an investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii,” according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

However, the US Geological Survey said the earthquake was magnitude 8.2 on the Richter scale and hit 91 kilometres east southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

Two other quakes with preliminary magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6 occurred in the same area within a half hour of the first one, the US Geological Survey said.

“Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” PTWC said.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter. It might have caused light to moderate damage.

Moderate shaking may have occurred in Perryville, Chignik Lake and Sandpoint.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

(With inputs from The Associated Press)