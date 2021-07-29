MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Alaska hit by 8.2 magnitude earthquake, tsunami alert issued for Hawaii

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was magnitude 8.2 on the Richter scale and hit 91 kilometres east southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

Moneycontrol News
July 29, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
File image of a US survey flight along the western coast of Alaska in November 2011 (Reuters/Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Lally/US Coast Guard/Handout)

File image of a US survey flight along the western coast of Alaska in November 2011 (Reuters/Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Lally/US Coast Guard/Handout)

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii on July 28 evening following a large earthquake off the Alaska peninsula of the United States.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center listed the magnitude as 8.1 and said “an investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii,” according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

However, the US Geological Survey said the earthquake was magnitude 8.2 on the Richter scale and hit 91 kilometres east southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

Two other quakes with preliminary magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6 occurred in the same area within a half hour of the first one, the US Geological Survey said.

“Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” PTWC said.

Close

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter. It might have caused light to moderate damage.

Moderate shaking may have occurred in Perryville, Chignik Lake and Sandpoint.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Alaska #earthquake #United States #World News
first published: Jul 29, 2021 01:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.