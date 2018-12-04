App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

7-year-old is this year's highest-paid YouTube star with earnings of $22 mn: Forbes

"I am entertaining and I am funny," Ryan recently said in an NBC interview, explaining the popularity that has led him to become a mini-millionaire.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With impressive earnings of $22 million, a seven-year-old American boy has become this year's highest-paid YouTube star, beating out established adults in the business like Daniel Middleton and Jake Paul, according to Forbes.

Forbes' list of "Highest-Paid YouTube Stars 2018" is topped by Ryan of Ryan Toysreview, who makes his millions by reviewing everything from toys, cars, Legos through simple home-made videos that are then uploaded on his YouTube channel by his parents.

The prestigious US business magazine said these short videos have made Ryan one of the most popular influencers online, with 17.3 million followers and a total of nearly 26 billion views since he and his parents launched his main channel, Ryan ToysReview, in March 2015.

"For Ryan, this means not only an endless stream of toys to play with but also a seemingly endless stream of money: He was this year's highest-paid YouTube star, earning $22 million in the 12 months leading up to June 1, 2018," Forbes said.

related news

"I am entertaining and I am funny," Ryan recently said in an NBC interview, explaining the popularity that has led him to become a mini-millionaire.

The Forbes list includes American actor Jake Paul who comes in at the 2nd spot with earnings of $21.5 million, British gamer who specializes in Minecraft, DanTDM ranked 4th with earnings of $18.5 million, Hawaii-native Markiplier ranked 6th with $17.5 million earnings and Swedish gamer PewDiePie with $15.5 million earnings, who is ranked 9th.

"Brand partnerships, a clothing line, millions of fans: What was once solely the province of superstar athletes and Hollywood A-listers now includes 'Markiplier', one of the world's highest-earning YouTubers, who hauled in $17.5 million over our 12-month scoring period," Forbes said.

On Ryan, Forbes said he is part of the YouTube trend of unboxing, in which content creators film themselves opening up toys, tech products and other consumer goods, explaining different features and, in Ryan's case, "screaming and giggling with enthusiastic delight as he does so."

Nearly all of Ryan's money, or about $21 million, comes from pre-roll advertising on his channels 'Ryan ToysReview' and 'Ryan's Family Review'. The remaining $1 million comes from sponsored posts.

"When views go up, so do these automated ad dollars. With more views than anyone else on the list, it's no surprise he claims the top spot," Forbes said.

Ryan has signed with kid's entertainment studio Pocket.watch last year and in October, it was announced that content from his channel will be repackaged and distributed on Hulu and Amazon.

In August, he launched 'Ryan's World', a toy and apparel collection sold exclusively at retailer Walmart. The line, which Ryan heavily promotes on his YouTube channel, features a variety of slimes and putties, Ryan action figures, T-shirts and toy cars.

"It's so cool", Ryan, who serves as creative director, said of seeing his face in the aisles of Walmart.

Forbes said because he is a minor, 15 percent of Ryan's earnings are funneled into a "Coogan account" which is protected until he becomes a legal adult. A good portion of the rest likely goes to paying managerial and production fees—as well for all of those toys.

"So what happens if Ryan, tomorrow, decides he no longer wants to broadcast his toy adventures for the world? Well, his managers and agents may not be too happy. But as for Ryan, 'he's got enough money for 100 lifetimes,” says Chas Lacaillade, the founder and CEO of Bottle Rocket Management, which represents many unboxers, in a Forbes report.
First Published on Dec 4, 2018 10:19 pm

tags #Business #World News

most popular

Tata Harrier: Premium SUV set to launch, find out features and other details here

Tata Harrier: Premium SUV set to launch, find out features and other details here

Slideshow | Brokerages have 'buy' rating on these 6 stocks, target 7-33% return

Slideshow | Brokerages have 'buy' rating on these 6 stocks, target 7-33% return

2018 LA Auto Show: Electric cars and gas-powered SUVs, check out these 10 motoring marvels

2018 LA Auto Show: Electric cars and gas-powered SUVs, check out these 10 motoring marvels

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.