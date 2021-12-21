45 new Omicron cases detected in Singapore

There is little data available on the latest Omicron variant, so experts are divided on the need for the third shot.

Singapore has reported 195 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 45 Omicron infections, while a cluster of the latest variant was detected at a gym studio in an upmarket shopping centre, according to local media reports.

According to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) website, 42 Omicron cases arrived from abroad and three are local.

A suspected Omicron cluster has been detected at an Anytime Fitness outlet, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday. Three COVID-19 cases have been linked to the gym, of whom two have tested "preliminarily positive" for the Omicron variant.

The result for the remaining case is pending, the Channel News Asia reported.

In its press release issued shortly after midnight, the MOH said epidemiological investigations found that the three cases visited Anytime Fitness at Bukit Timah Shopping Centre between December 15 and December 17.

All three cases are fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms. The cases, aged from 18 to 24, are also being ringfenced through contact tracing, the MOH added.

The MOH said staff members and visitors of Anytime Fitness who are identified to be close contacts of the cases will be placed on quarantine. As a precautionary measure, other visitors to the gym between December 15 and December 17 will be issued health risk warnings (HRW). They will also be contacted by the MOH for a one-time targeted PCR test.

"All visitors to the affected premises are advised to monitor their health closely, and minimise social interactions as far as possible, for 14 days from their date of visit. They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell,” the Channel quoted the ministry as saying.

Two more fatalities raised the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 815. Monday’s case count is 195, down from the 255 infections reported on Sunday.

Among the new cases, 141 are from the local community, five from migrant workers’ dormitories and 49 imported. As of Monday noon, Singapore has recorded 276,105 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.