you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | US recession risk: What it means for India

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony does a 3 Point Analysis of the US recession risk.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A month ago, global event risks appeared to be on the mend. Improving Chinese macro data and hopes of a Brexit resolution explained the optimism. Even, observations from the Federal Reserve echoed the same.

However, the US-China trade logjam weighed heavily on the fragile recovery, given the ratcheting up of the tariff war. The US treasury 10-year yield declined 40 bps over the last one month and 110 bps from its November 2018 highs to the levels below the readings when US President Donald Trump was elected.

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony does a 3 Point Analysis of the US recession risk.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 07:04 pm

