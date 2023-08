world 5 Most Expensive Divorces of All Time | Justin Trudeau Divorcing Wife Sophie Trudeau A spate of high-profile splits have flooded the internet in recent times and the latest is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s divorce from wife Sophie Trudeau after 18 years of marriage. According to data from the World of Statistics, divorce has become a stubborn global issue. While calling it quits with the partner is tragic, it can also make a dent in the pocket as well. So, here are some of the most expensive divorces.