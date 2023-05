trends Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath is worried about 'Friendship Recession': Here is what it means Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has shared data highlighting that friendship recession could become a serious crisis in the future as loneliness is equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. But what is 'friendship recession' and how does it affect us? Are there ways to combat it? Watch to find out.