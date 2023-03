trends Xi-Putin Meeting Comes After ICC's Arrest Warrant: What Does It Signify? Just days after securing an unprecedented third term as China's leader, Xi Jinping visited Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin. The meeting comes after International Criminal Court's issued an arrest Warrant against Putin. With Ukraine War on the agenda, Putin termed Xi as a "Dear Friend" and welcomed his efforts to mediate in the war. But their bonhomie is more than what meets the eye. What is the significance of this meet and what it means for the world? Watch to know more!