trends Xi Jinping’s heated face-off with Justin Trudeau caught on camera | Why was Chinese president angry with Canadian PM at G20? Chinese President Xi Jinping confronted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-20 summit on October 17 for leaking details of a prior meeting during which Trudeau expressed concern about Chinese interference in domestic affairs. The fight was caught on camera and the video has gone viral. The two had a brief encounter at an event in Indonesia that news outlets were able to record. A television camera was behind a Chinese interpreter in clear view as the two spoke. “Everything we discussed has been leaked to the paper; that’s not appropriate,” Xi told Trudeau through the interpreter. “And that’s not ... the way the conversation was conducted, if there is sincerity on your part,” Xi said, at which point Trudeau interrupted and stepped toward Xi. Watch the video to know more!