trends ‘Threatened To...’, Jack Dorsey’s Claims Sparks Row | Indian Government Denies Threats To Twitter Twitter was threatened with shut down in India, Nigeria and Turkey unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts, with India wanting to curb journalists' and protesters' use of the social media platform, co-founder Jack Dorsey said on June 12. Dorsey quit his Twitter CEO role in 2021 and the social media platform was purchased by billionaire Elon Musk in 2022. “India for example, India is a country that had many requests of us around the farmers’ protest, around particular journalists that were critical of the government,” Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, said in an interview to YouTube news show Breaking Points. Watch to know what the Indian government said.