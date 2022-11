business Tata Group’s Consolidation Drive | Decoding The Merger Strategy | Building On Ratan Tata’s Legacy Tata Group, the salt-to-software conglomerate, has embarked on a mega consolidation drive. Not long ago, the group had 100 companies operating in various sectors. But now, it has just 30 companies across ten business verticals. And it further plans to bring it down to 15! What is Chairman N Chandrasekaran trying to achieve through so many mergers? Watch this video for all the details!