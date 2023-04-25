trends Operation Kaveri: First Batch Of Indians Leave Conflict-Hit Sudan Aboard INS Sumedha The External Affairs Ministry on April 25 said the first group of 278 Indians stranded in Sudan left the conflict-hit nation in an Indian Navy warship for Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah. India sent two heavy-lift aircraft to Saudi Arabia and a ship to the coast of Sudan to begin the evacuation of Indian citizens, who were caught in the conflict, the External Affairs Ministry said on April 23. On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that 500 Indian citizens reached the Port of Sudan and were awaiting evacuation. Other nations are also scrambling to evacuate citizens from conflict-hit Sudan. At least 400 people have died and several thousands have been wounded as fighting erupted on April 15 between armed forces chief General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. Watch to know more.