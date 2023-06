business Noida Restaurant Service Charge Fight: What To Do If A Restaurant Levies Service Charge? Noida Restaurant Service Charge Fight: The latest news over service charges added to the bill in Noida’s restaurant is in the headlines these days. But what to do if a restaurant levy service charges? The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on July 4 prohibited hotels and restaurants from adding a service charge by default or without the customer’s consent to food bills and allowed consumers to report violations. But National Restaurant Association of India filed a petition against these guidelines and Delhi High Court stayed them. But the debate has not ended yet. So, can a restaurant levy a service charge and is it mandatory for you to pay it? Watch to find out.