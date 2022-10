trends Is Xi Jinping Unstoppable In China? | The Road To Becoming World's Most Powerful Leader The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will hold the National Party Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing beginning Oct. 16. This meeting is expected to give Xi Jinping unprecedented tenure as the leader of the country and the party. What is the CCP? Is this year the turning point for Xi Jinping's absolute power in China? What does this mean for Asia and global powers? Watch the video to find out!