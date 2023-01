trends 'I'm A Bit Shocked' | New Zealanders React To PM Jacinda Ardern's Resignation New Zealanders on Thursday were shocked at their prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that she would step down from her role in early February. Ardern, holding back tears, said at a Thursday news conference that it had been a tough five and a half years as prime minister and that she was only human and needed to step aside. Listen to what Kiwis had to say about Ardern's resignation!