technology Exclusive First Look At Apple Store in New Delhi After Mumbai, iPhone maker Apple will open its second retail store in India on April 20 in Delhi, the company said on April 11. The world's largest mobile devices company announced that its store in Mumbai will open on April 18. Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city's storied past, Apple said. As per reports, Apple CEO Tim Cook is also expected to come to India for the Grand Opening of the two stores. Moneycontrol's Roobina Mongia gets you the exclusive first look from soon-to-open Apple store in New Delhi and all you need to know about the stores. Watch!