current-affairs What's unique about the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link? Highway connects Navi Mumbai, Raigad The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, constructed for around Rs 18000 cr, is almost ready. Its construction began in 2018 and is expected to be completely operational by Nov-Dec 2023. With the help of the 22km sea bridge, Mumbaikars could travel to the Navi Mumbai and the Raigad area in just 20 mins. As per Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, the MTHL will be an economic corridor of Mumbai that will transform the city's economic development.