current-affairs PM Modi hailed with standing ovation while addressing US-India Strategic Partnership Forum | PM Modi's Speech In US Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a standing ovation during his address to the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) at the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington DC.​ While addressing the American & Indian business tycoons, PM Modi asserted that India-US ties and technology deals between them have the potential to change this century's destiny. His message was loud and clear - "This is the moment for India & US". Watch for more.