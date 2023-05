current-affairs New York City is sinking every year | Why is this a caution for Mumbai? | What is land subsidence Did you know that cities can sink due to the weight of their buildings? The United States Geological Survey said that the New York City is subsiding every year 1-2mm. The study stated that city’s fixtures, furniture, buildings & the people inhibiting it contribute to land subsidence. What is land subsidence & why is New York sinking? Is it an alert for Mumbai? Watch!