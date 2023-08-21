English
    Live : Ukraine To Get 42 F-16 | Jio Financials Listing | Spain Wins FIFA World Cup | Newspresso

    In this brand new edition of Newspresso, here are stories that you can look forward to. From the global dispatch; Russia attacked the Ukrainian city Chernihiv, due to which more than 100 were injured and several were killed. But amid the attacks, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy finalised F-16 aircraft deal. In India, the market participants will focus on the index heavyweight Reliance Industries as the much-awaited listing of Jio Financial Services. While from the trends sector; We saw Spain seal a thrilling 1-0 win versus England at the Accor Stadium in Sydney. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol’s Stacy Pereira.

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 08:09 am

