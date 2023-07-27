current-affairs Live: Fed announces 25 bps hike | Jio BlackRock merger | Galaxy Z Flip phones unveiled | Newspresso The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday to the highest level since 2001. The quarter percentage point rise lifts the Fed's key lending rate to a range between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent. Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock have announced to create "Jio BlackRock," a 50:50 joint venture. From the trends, we bring you visuals of Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip Phones at Seoul. Samsung has launched two new folding phones that are thinner and lighter than its previous models. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira.