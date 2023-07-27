English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    current-affairs

    Live: Fed announces 25 bps hike | Jio BlackRock merger | Galaxy Z Flip phones unveiled | Newspresso

    The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday to the highest level since 2001. The quarter percentage point rise lifts the Fed's key lending rate to a range between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent. Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock have announced to create "Jio BlackRock," a 50:50 joint venture. From the trends, we bring you visuals of Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip Phones at Seoul. Samsung has launched two new folding phones that are thinner and lighter than its previous models. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira.

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 08:15 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Newspresso

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows