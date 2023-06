current-affairs INDIA-US Together To Counter Terrorism & China | US Representative Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit “India and the United States not only have great relations economically but both fight together on countering terrorism and the big enemy out China,” said US Congressman Mike Collins, as he was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his first state visit to the country. Collins underlined the US-India strong relations and their joint effort in countering terrorism and the “big enemy” China. Watch!