trends Independence Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's approach on women-led development From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for women-led development. In a strong pitch for women empowerment, the PM also mentioned the new policies the government is working on to make women more self -reliant. Modi spoke about an agri-tech scheme for the women self-help groups (SHG), under which the government will train women to operate, drive and repair drones in the agricultural sector