business IMF raises India's FY24 growth forecast | Prosus on Byju's exit | Newspresso The international monetary fund raises India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 bps to 6.1% from 5.9%. This comes on the back of strong domestic investment and stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of the current year 2022. From India we bring you the story of Byju's; the largest institutional investor is crisis-hit; Byju's says poor corporate governance prompted its exit from the board. Prosus opens up on Byju's exit. While in the trends sector, we have people standing in long queues in front of the supermarket to stock up on rice, but why are NRIs in the U.S stocking up on rice? Watch this edition of Newspresso with Stacy Pereira only on Moneycontrol.