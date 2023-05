business How Unseasonal Rains, Rising Heatwaves Impacted Indian Farmers | Climate Change Affect Agriculture | Short Documentary Agriculture is one of the sectors in India that’s most affected by frequent changes in weather. The unseasonal downpour across west and north India damaged crops and disrupted the harvest season. In April, about 8-10% of the wheat crop is estimated to have been damaged due to rain and hailstorms in key producing states. The change in climate wreaked havoc on farm economics as well as farmers. To measure the impact of this, Moneycontrol went to Haryana and Punjab to understand the losses and difficulties faced by farmers.