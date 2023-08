current-affairs How is alimony calculated in India? | Explained Whenever a couple announces divorce all eyes tend to be on them! But besides the courtroom drama, what actually happens during alimony calculations? In this video we tell you about temporary and permanent alimony. Temporary alimony is when the amount is payable only for a fixed amount of time, while permanent alimony involves settlements that range between one-fifth & one-third of the husband’s one-year salary. Watch as we explain to you all about it.