business First Look Of PVR Priya’s Standalone IMAX With Laser | What’s New? PVR Inox Ltd launched a new standalone IMAX with Laser in Priya Cinema at Basant lok. PVR INOX has completely revamped the Priya Cinema into a more comprehensive lifestyle destination. We attended the launch of this IMAX. Ayushmann Khurrana also attended the launch & promoted his upcoming film Dream Girl 2. But what’s so special in IMAX screens with laser? Let’s find out