trends EAM S Jaishankar replies to Shashi Tharoor’s ‘cool a little bit’ remark; here's what he said In April, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor nudged the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to “cool it a bit” and urged him to not be so “thin-skinned” over his stern response to West’s interference on Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion as MP. While speaking at 'Thinkers Forum Mysuru,' EAM Jaishankar responded to Tharoor's ‘cool a little bit ’ remark. He reminisced about the UK High Commission incident where the Indian Flag was pulled down and raised questions on accepting such incidents as an Indian. Watch it here!