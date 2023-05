trends AI Could Significantly Harm The World: OpenAI CEO Samuel Altman Appears Before US Senate | Top Takeaways “I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong.” said Samuel Altman, CEO, OpenAI, who wants the U.S. to consider mandating licences for companies to develop powerful artificial intelligence. Altman who testified before the US Senate said that ''my worst fears, are that we cause significant — we the field, the technology, the industry — cause significant harm to the world.” Watch the key takeaways from his first appearance before a congressional panel.