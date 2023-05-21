auto Maruti’s WagonR outsells every other car In the country. Here is why After two-and-a-half-decades in the Indian car market, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR has crossed the three million units sales mark. WagonR is only the third car in the country to do so, after the Maruti 800 and the Maruti Suzuki Alto. But unlike the all-time national bestseller Alto whose sales have declined when compared to the previous decade, WagonR has just outsold every other car in the country for the second consecutive year now. So, what makes the WagonR so popular, when most of its competitors are either dwindling in popularity or have seized production altogether? What does the WagonR have that other offerings didn’t? Watch to find out