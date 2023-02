international Fresh earthquake jolts Turkey, Syria | Footage captures 6.3-magnitude quake Six people were killed in an earthquake which struck the border region of Turkey and Syria, two weeks after a larger quake killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes. A dashcam footage and a CCTV captured the moment the 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey. Residents, who were still recovering from last earthquake were back on the streets. Watch to know more!