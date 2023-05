assembly-elections Sachin Pilot’s 15 day ultimatum to Ashok Gehlot: Where did this feud start? | 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections Trouble is again brewing in Congress party’s Rajasthan unit. After concluding his 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra’, Congress leader Sachin Pilot gave a 15-day ultimatum to his own party’s government in Rajasthan to act on his three demands on corruption or face a state-wide agitation. With this, Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot's feud has deepened... but how did it all begin? Watch to find out.