business Why did the UK & USA ban TikTok on government devices? | Is the Chinese app collecting sensitive data? The UK is the latest addition to the list of countries that have banned TikTok in government offices. So far, the USA, European Union, and New Zealand have banned the popular Chinese app on official government devices due to privacy concerns. India was among the first nation to ban the app completely, citing concerns related to privacy & national sovereignty. Watch this video to find out why countries in the west have now started banning the app.