business Stock Market Live: Will Brahmastra's flop cut short PVR-Inox rally? | Markets With Santo & CJ Initial reviews of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been uninspiring and Santo believes this could spell trouble for rally in PVR-Inox Leisure. CJ, though, is not giving up hope. Watch the duo debate on what lies ahead for PVR's stock plus share their thoughts on Balaji Amines, eClerx, and Ipca Labs.