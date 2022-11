business T20 World Cup | Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli Streets In Australia A new way to lure cricket fans! Melbourne, Australia has streets named after popular Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Well, not just them, but it has streets named after other popular cricketers too, like Imran Khan, Shoaib Akhtar, Garry Sobers, Glenn McGrath, etc. On the sidelines of the T20 World Cup, we take you to those streets. Watch the full video!