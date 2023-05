business Stock of The Day: KEC International | Will it benefit from strong growth in public and private capex? KEC International has accumulated huge orders and now with the stars aligning; that is, improvement in margins and execution, the company is entering a new earnings cycle, which supported by the government and private capex could drive profit growth for the next 2-3 years. Looking ahead, KEC International is optimistic about the demand for its services, driven by global infrastructure development and has strong earnings visibility for the next two years.